Ireland provides USD 8.41 million to UNDP as part of their 2023 contributions

The Government of Ireland recently provided USD 8.41 million (€7.75 million) in regular (core) resources to UNDP as part of their 2023 contributions. UNDP greatly appreciates Ireland’s steady and continued investment in flexible core funding.

This critical funding is well-timed, as the world faces multiple crises and numerous complex development challenges. These include the climate and nature emergency, food insecurity, cost-of-living crisis, and conflict in various hotspots globally. Core resources are critical to UNDP’s ability to anticipate and react flexibly and swiftly to crises and unprecedented shocks globally.

Ireland’s contributions will support UNDP to deliver on shared priorities of the 2030 Agenda and work with countries to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UNDP is doubling down on its efforts to support countries on their pathway towards sustainable development, focusing on those furthest left behind. Ireland, co-facilitator of the SDG Summit 2023, works closely with UNDP on many issues, including addressing the root causes of forced migration, crisis and conflict prevention, tackling climate change, fighting food insecurity and leaving no one behind.

Regular resources are vital to UNDP’s ability to continue delivering effectively, efficiently, and with agility, following the highest standards of transparency and accountability. This is evident with UNDP being consistently rated among the most transparent international organizations.