Left Menu

Ireland provides USD 8.41 million to UNDP as part of their 2023 contributions

UNDP | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:16 IST
Ireland provides USD 8.41 million to UNDP as part of their 2023 contributions
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government of Ireland recently provided USD 8.41 million (€7.75 million) in regular (core) resources to UNDP as part of their 2023 contributions. UNDP greatly appreciates Ireland’s steady and continued investment in flexible core funding. 

This critical funding is well-timed, as the world faces multiple crises and numerous complex development challenges. These include the climate and nature emergency, food insecurity, cost-of-living crisis, and conflict in various hotspots globally. Core resources are critical to UNDP’s ability to anticipate and react flexibly and swiftly to crises and unprecedented shocks globally. 

Ireland’s contributions will support UNDP to deliver on shared priorities of the 2030 Agenda and work with countries to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UNDP is doubling down on its efforts to support countries on their pathway towards sustainable development, focusing on those furthest left behind. Ireland, co-facilitator of the SDG Summit 2023, works closely with UNDP on many issues, including addressing the root causes of forced migration, crisis and conflict prevention, tackling climate change, fighting food insecurity and leaving no one behind. 

Regular resources are vital to UNDP’s ability to continue delivering effectively, efficiently, and with agility, following the highest standards of transparency and accountability. This is evident with UNDP being consistently rated among the most transparent international organizations. 

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023