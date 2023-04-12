China opens probe on Taiwan's restrictive trade measures on mainland
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 11:47 IST
China has launched an investigation on Taiwan's trade restriction measures on the mainland, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
China will investigate Taiwan's measures on imports of Chinese farm products, minerals, chemicals and textiles.
