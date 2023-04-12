Russia's Novatek to acquire Shell's stake in Sakhalin 2 for $1.16 bln - TASS
Russia's government has approved the sale of a 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin 2 energy project previously owned by Shell to Novatek for 94.8 billion roubles ($1.16 billion), Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.
($1 = 82.0500 roubles)
