FTSE 100 gains on oil boost; U.S. CPI data, Fed minutes awaited

Oil and gas added 0.8% as crude prices gained against the dollar, lifting oil giants BP Plc and Shell Plc 0.6% and 1.0%, respectively. After the U.S. jobs report last week showed a resilient labour market, the inflation data and Fed minutes later in the day are seen as key to gauging the path of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 13:52 IST
London's FTSE 100 gained for the fourth straight day on Wednesday as higher crude prices pulled up oil stocks, while caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve limited gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.1% as of 0807 GMT. Oil and gas added 0.8% as crude prices gained against the dollar, lifting oil giants BP Plc and Shell Plc 0.6% and 1.0%, respectively.

After the U.S. jobs report last week showed a resilient labour market, the inflation data and Fed minutes later in the day are seen as key to gauging the path of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. "The FTSE 100 is falling in line with the positive sentiment we saw at the start of the week, overlooking the China-Taiwan tensions," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

"But the overall sentiment is quite tentative because we're waiting for the US CPI print." Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is also scheduled to speak later in the day.

While concerns over a potential recession in the U.S. amid persistent inflation have weighed on sentiment recently, the FTSE 100 has been on a positive streak, helped by commodity stocks and defensives including pharmaceuticals. Among other major movers, Petrofac Ltd slumped 17.1% after the company said it expects to report a wider operating loss due to increased costs.

Shares of De La Rue Plc plunged 30.8% and hit a record low after the banknote printer said it expects full-year profit to be below market expectations on low demand for banknotes. Shares of West Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil slid 2.9% on Jefferies' downgrade to "underperform" from "hold."

Meanwhile, a survey showed British home sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels in March from September lows amid market turmoil spurred by former prime minister Liz Truss' economic plan.

