Left Menu

Bihar: Bomb threat at Patna airport, search operations underway

A bomb disposal unit is conducting a search operation at the airport grounds in response to the call, police said.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:11 IST
Bihar: Bomb threat at Patna airport, search operations underway
Search operation underway at Bihar's Patna airport after a bomb threat call. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A search operation was initiated at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport after an unidentified caller made a bomb threat, police said on Wednesday. A bomb disposal unit is conducting a search operation at the airport grounds in response to the call, police said.

"A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks", Patna Airport Director said. More details on the incident are awaited.

In July last year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after a man reportedly claimed a bomb was in his baggage. His bag was checked further but no bomb was found.

The passenger has been detained and the plane is being checked further. All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023