State ready to deal with any drought-like situation: Himachal CM Sukhvinder

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:11 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Himachal Pradesh government is prepared to deal with any drought-like situation in the coming days and has directed all field agencies to submit daily reports on the condition of crops, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

He said he has spoken to Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh and a plan has been firmed up to put in place a system to get accurate weather information for the state's farmers.

There would be no water crisis in the state during the summer and, if needed,. it would be supplied through tankers and other available means, he told the mediapersons here.

''The HP government is ready to deal with any drought-like situation in the near future,'' he said.

Observatories will be set up in Hamirpur or Kangra to get accurate weather information and two Doppler radars will be set up in the tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, he added. On Tuesday, Sukhu inspected the under-construction campus of Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur at village Jol Sappad in Nadaun, and issued guidelines for the timely completion of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

