Left Menu

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:00 IST
Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore from various means including share sale to fund business growth in 2023-24.

The proposal in this regard would come before the board in its meeting scheduled on April 18, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The board would be considering, at their meeting proposed on April 18, the proposal of raising capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating up to Rs 6,500 crore, it said.

The board would decide on the proposal of raising fund by issue of fresh equity capital in the form of qualified institutional placement or rights issue or preferential issue and/or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) up to an amount of Rs 4,500 crore, it said.

Remaining Rs 2,000 crore is planned to be raised by issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023