Technical snag hits Mumbai local train services

"Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire snapped at around 10.02 am between Dahisar and Borivali', Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway said.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:02 IST
Mumbai Suburban local was affected due to a technical snag in OHE wire between Dahisar & Borivali on Up fast line. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Western Railway on Wednesday informed that Mumbai suburban local train services were affected due to a technical snag after an overhead wire snapped between Dahisar and Borivali on the Churchgate-bound fast line. "Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire snapped at around 10.02 am between Dahisar and Borivali. Announcements were made at stations as well as on trains. Work was carried out on war footing & services have now been restored," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway said.

According to the officials, three trains were held up and others were diverted. Earlier in December, Mumbai's Jui Nagar faced a technical glitch in the signals, informed the Central Railway officials.

As per reports, the signal point had been unavailable since early morning. "Services between CSMT & Vashi on the Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on the Trans-Harbor line are active. The staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins,' said Central Railway SPRO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

