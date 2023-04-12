Woman, 50, killed by big cat in Motipur Forest Range of UP's Bahraich

Left Menu

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old woman working in her field died in an attack by a leopard or a tiger in Motipur Forest Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, police said on Wednesday.

Ratta Devi was working in her field Tuesday evening when suddenly a wild animal grabbed her by the throat and killed her, her husband Kailash of Hasulia village told the police.

Forest range officer Mahendra Maurya told reporters that the incident has been booked as a case of death due to attack by a violent wild animal. The attacking wildlife could be a leopard, he said. The victim’s family has been given Rs 10,000 in financial assistance by the Dudhwa Tiger Foundation. The same amount will be given by the World Nature Fund (WWF) after it completes the paperwork, he said.

After the departmental formalities, the family stands to get Rs 5 lakh, permissible in such cases, by the government, he added.

