Recreational cannabis use to be legal in Germany by end of 2023 - minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:36 IST
The recreational use of cannabis will be legal in Germany by the end of the year, agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said on Wednesday.
Ozdemir was speaking in Berlin alongside health minister Karl Lauterbach, as the government presented its plans for a partial legalisation of the drug.
