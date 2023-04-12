UK sanctions financial network of Russian oligarchs Abramovich and Usmanov
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:07 IST
Britain on Wednesday sanctioned individuals and companies with financial links to Russian oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.
Britain's Foreign Office said the measures target those helping oligarchs to avoid the full cost of sanctions.
