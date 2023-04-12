Left Menu

India raises concerns on misuse of UK's asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements

12-04-2023
India raises concerns on misuse of UK's asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements
India on Wednesday raised concerns on the misuse of the United Kingdom's asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK. India also requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based Pro-Khalistan extremists and to take appropriate proactive action.

During the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in New Delhi earlier today, India also pointed out its concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission in London. The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft. The meeting was also attended by other senior officials of both countries.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, and anti-India activities in the UK including Pro-Khalistan Extremism among other issues. "The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK's asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action. India's concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission were also emphasized," a statement issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month summoned the UK deputy high commissioner after pro-Khalistan protestors took down the Indian flag at the high commission in London. The pro-Khalistan groups were protesting against the Punjab police's crackdown on Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh. (ANI)

