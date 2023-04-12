Rand Water to conduct repair work on major water leak in Tshwane

Rand Water is expected to conduct emergency repair work on a major water leak in Tshwane, which will leave at least 20 areas of the city without water.

Rand Water informed the municipality that the repair work will be done today on the B8 pipeline from Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant to Mapleton Booster Pump Station.

“According to the water utility, the leak is increasingly serious and will result in an increase of non-revenue water, as well as possible flooding of the electromagnetic equipment, which is currently submerged. The repair will take eight hours from 4am to 12pm to conclude and during this period, the Mapleton System will be reduced by 82%.

“This emergency shutdown will result in the depletion of the following Rand Water reservoirs that supply Tshwane: Vlakfontein 1 and 2 and Bronberge.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned repairs. The affected reservoirs will be filled to capacity prior to the shutdown and residents are urged to use water sparingly. Roaming water tankers will be arranged for all affected areas,” the municipality said.

A list of all of the areas that are expected to be affected can be found at www.tshwane.gov.za.

Meanwhile, the municipality has also announced that the Wallmannsthal Supply Scheme will undergo a planned interruption on Thursday.

The areas that are expected to be affected are:

Buffelsdrift 281-JR

Derdepoort

Doornpoort 295-JR

Downbern 594-JR

Ekuphumleni 716-JR

Haakdoornlaagte 277-JR

Kameeldrift 298-JR

Paardefontein 282-JR

Roodeplaat 293-JR

Rynoue AH

Wallmannsthal 278-JR

Wallmannsthal AH

Wallmannsthal AH Ext 1, 2, 3 and 4

Zeekoegat 296-JR

“The City of Tshwane has been notified by Magalies Water that… the planned interruption is necessitated by the need to install a saturator tank, which will affect some customers on the rising main before the reservoir. The upgrade will take 11 hours, from 7am until 6pm, to conclude.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered. Residents are encouraged to be prudent when using water in order to prevent prolonged water supply interruptions,” the municipality said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)