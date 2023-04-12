Left Menu

SC agrees to hear plea challenging provision of Maternity Benefit Act relating to maternity leave of adoptive mothers on April 28

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on April 28 a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging a provision of the 'Maternity Benefit Act' which says that adoptive mothers will be eligible for maternity leave only if they adopt children who are less than three months old.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:52 IST
SC agrees to hear plea challenging provision of Maternity Benefit Act relating to maternity leave of adoptive mothers on April 28
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on April 28 a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging a provision of the 'Maternity Benefit Act' which says that adoptive mothers will be eligible for maternity leave only if they adopt children who are less than three months old. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it would post the matter for hearing on April 28 after an advocate for the petitioner mentioned the case for early listing.

Earlier, the apex court had sought a response from the Central government on the plea that the provision is "discriminatory and arbitrary" towards the adoptive mothers. The petitioner, Hamsaanandini Nanduri, challenged the Constitutional validity of Section 5(4) of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as per which, a person has to be an adoptive parent to a child below three months to avail the benefit of 12 weeks of maternity leave.

"There is no provision for maternity leave at all for a mother adopting an orphaned, abandoned or surrendered child above the age of three months," the plea said, adding that "Such a distinction will lead to parents preferring to adopt a newborn child as against older children." It said, "Section 5(4) therefore discriminates not only between biological and adoptive mothers but also between children who are adopted."

The plea also raised objections to the period of maternity leave provided to adoptive mothers as compared to biological mothers. "The adoptive mother gets 12 weeks of maternity benefit but the maternity benefit of 26 weeks is provided to biological mothers," it added.

It also highlighted that Adoption Regulations involve a minimum duration of two months for a child to be declared "legally free for adoption" in accordance with the law. "Inevitably, such processes and procedures are fraught with delays," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023