Left Menu

Credit Suisse rescue rebuked by half of Swiss parliament

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:00 IST
Credit Suisse rescue rebuked by half of Swiss parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's lower house of parliament issued a searing — though symbolic — rebuke on Wednesday of an emergency plan spearheaded by the executive branch to prop up embattled Credit Suisse and shepherd it into a takeover by Swiss banking rival UBS.

The National Council, through an unusual left-right alliance, voted 102 to 71 to reject government guarantees authorised last month of 100 billion Swiss francs (about USD 110 billion) to help keep Credit Suisse afloat and 9 billion francs to help UBS mop up any losses it may incur in the takeover.

The vote took place as part of a three-day special parliamentary session that opened Tuesday to scrutinise long-running troubles at Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank that was a pillar of Swiss finance, and the plan to save it from a collapse that could have had major implications for the global financial system.

The vote, above all, amounted to a rebuke of the executive branch at a time when Switzerland is gearing up for crucial legislative elections this fall.

The decision, which came after midnight, was largely symbolic because a parliamentary commission has already signed on to the rescue plan, which mostly involved guarantees through the Swiss central bank — not parliament.

Swiss authorities stepped in to orchestrate the 3 billion Swiss franc (USD 3.25 billion) fusion of Switzerland's top two banks as shares of Credit Suisse sank last month and customers pulled their money out after the failure of two US banks sparked concerns about the stability of the Swiss lender and the global financial system.

Earlier, Switzerland's upper house of parliament voted to accept the takeover plan announced March 19 by Switzerland's seven-member executive branch — known as the Federal Council, which is headed by the Swiss president — as well as the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss financial markets regulator, FINMA.

Further debate on Wednesday was expected to centre on ironing out differences between the two chambers of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023