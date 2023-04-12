Left Menu

Avaada Group appoints Kishor Nair as CEO of Avaada Energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:18 IST
Avaada Group on Wednesday said Kishor Nair has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its arm Avaada Energy.

He has been serving the firm as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2017, Avaada said in a statement.

With 36 years of experience, he has been instrumental in developing Avaada Energy into the country's market leader for renewable energy projects.

''Given his vast experience, we are confident that we will reach new heights under his dynamic and energetic leadership,'' Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said.

Avaada Group is an integrated energy platform with business interests ranging from manufacturing solar modules and electrolysers to renewable power generation, green hydrogen, and green ammonia production.

