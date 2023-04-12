Left Menu

Sebi celebrates 35th foundation day; unveils new logo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday unveiled a new logo on the occasion of its 35th foundation day.

The logo was unveiled in the presence of former Chairmen, former and present Whole Time Members of the regulator, Sebi said in a statement.

The watchdog continues to believe in and follow its rich tradition of consultation and partnership with the industry, it added.

According to the statement, with this combination of data, technology, consultation and partnership, Sebi is well on the way to establishing global best practices in the securities market.

''Sebi's new logo seeks to reflect the unique combination of rich traditions of the regulator and new data and technology-based approach to all the three areas of its mandate in the securities market - Development and Regulation of the Securities Market and Investor Protection,'' Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was established in April 1988.

