Left Menu

Solar Energy Corporation gets Miniratna Category-I status

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd SECI has got the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise CPSE.A communication to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, a ministry statement said on Wednesday.The SECI has been accorded the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise CPSE on Monday, 10th April, 2023, it stated.Incorporated in the year 2011, SECI is the primary implementing agency for renewable energy schemesprojects of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy towards fulfilment of Indias international commitments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:47 IST
Solar Energy Corporation gets Miniratna Category-I status
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) has got the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

A communication to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The SECI has been accorded the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) on Monday, 10th April, 2023, it stated.

Incorporated in the year 2011, SECI is the primary implementing agency for renewable energy schemes/projects of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy towards fulfilment of India's international commitments. Till date, SECI has awarded Renewable Energy (RE) project capacities of over 56 GW. SECI is also active in setting up of projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as Project Management Consultant (PMC). SECI enjoys highest credit rating of AAA by domestic rating agency ICRA.

Suman Sharma, Managing Director, SECI, said that SECI has achieved this feat in a short period of time owing to its consistent performance, speed and flexibility in operations. ''SECI has played a central role in the rapid increase of RE generation capacity in the country and has contributed towards the nation's climate commitments, carbon emission reduction strategies and sustainable energy transition.'' She has further reaffirmed SECI's commitment towards achieving the honourable prime minister's 'Panchamrita' targets and to be an integral part in achieving the 500 GW of non-fossil fuel based capacity by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023