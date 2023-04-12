Left Menu

Retail inflation declines to 5.66 pc in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Retail inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March, mainly due to a decline in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The inflation figure in March is within the RBI's comfort zone as it is below 6 per cent.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.44 per cent in February 2023 and 6.95 per cent in the year-ago period.

According to the National Statistical Office, the inflation in the food basket was 4.79 per cent in March, as against 5.95 per cent in February and 7.68 per cent in the year-ago period.

The retail inflation rose from 5.7 per cent in December 2022 to 6.4 per cent in February 2023 on the back of higher inflation in cereals, milk and fruits and slower deflation in vegetables prices.

Reserve Bank of India has projected the CPI inflation at 5.2 per cent for FY2023-24, with 5.1 per cent in Q1, 5.4 per cent in Q2, 5.4 per cent in Q3, and 5.2 per cent in Q4, and risks evenly balanced.

