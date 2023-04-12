Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rally after signs of cooling inflation

The Labor Department data showed headline and core CPI in March rose 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, on a month-on-month basis. Traders now see a 67% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in May by the Fed, down from 73% before the release of the data. At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 224 points, or 0.66%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.5 points, or 0.86%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 146.25 points, or 1.12%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:09 IST
U.S. stock index futures rallied on Wednesday after data showed headline consumer prices cooled faster than expected in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit pause on its interest rate hiking cycle soon. The Labor Department data showed headline and core CPI in March rose 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, on a month-on-month basis. Economists were expecting a rise of 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

On a year-over-year basis, the headline number rose 5% against economists' estimate of a 5.2% rise, while the core measure, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 5.6% in line with consensus estimates. Traders now see a 67% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in May by the Fed, down from 73% before the release of the data.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 224 points, or 0.66%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.5 points, or 0.86%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 146.25 points, or 1.12%.

