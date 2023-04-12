750 villages will have streetlights: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said streetlights will be installed in 750 villages with more than 10,000 population across the state.

He also said CCTV cameras will be installed in the big villages of the state from security point of view. A decision for making arrangement for installation of CCTV cameras will be taken soon, he said while interacting with the residents of Dhatir village in Palwal district, during a 'Jan Samvad' programme.

According to an official statement, Khattar said ''the state government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya''. "Today the intention of the Centre and the state government is clear in matters of development," he added. Describing the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID scheme) as ''permanent protection of poor people'', the chief minister said that according to the 2011 census, 15 lakh Ayushman cards were made in the state, but after the PPPs were made; the names of 14.5 lakh people have been added to it. Khattar visited Palwal as part of his 'Jan Samvad' programme during which he visits villages and interacts with the people.

During the Jan Samvad programme organized in Bagpur village, Palwal, Khattar announced to upgrade the girl's primary school in the village, besides sanctioning Rs 4.15 crore for Solra road and Rs 2.10 crore for Bagpur road.

On the demand of employment for women of the village, the chief minister ordered the formation of two self-help groups. He said that through self-help groups, the government is providing interest-free loans to women for employment. Earlier this month, Khattar had held Jan Samvad at several villages in Bhiwani as part of his three-day tour to the district.

Khattar started the Jan Samvad programme in Rohtak district last year. After that, the programmes were organised in Sirsa, Sonipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad districts, where a large number of people shared their grievances with him and he had given instructions to the officials concerned on the spot to resolve most of the problems.

