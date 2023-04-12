J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at the Chakoora area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.
ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Police and security forces are on the job, the police added.
More details will follow shortly. (ANI)
