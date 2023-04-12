Netherlands to end LNG imports from Russia -Bloomberg, citing minister

The Netherlands is working to end all liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Dutch energy minister Rob Jetten.

The Netherlands stopped signing new contracts for Russian LNG imports this year and is looking to wind down pre-existing contracts, Jetten told the news agency, adding that talks with companies are ongoing. The Dutch government's decision will apply to both spot and long-term contracts, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)