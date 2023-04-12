Increasing demand for blended fabrics in Bangladesh creates opportunity for TN: official

Blended fabrics and value-added yarns were in demand in Bangladesh and it had created greater export opportunities for traders in Tamil Nadu, an official of the Indian Texpreneurs Federation said on Wednesday.

ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said that for Bangladesh to meet growing business volumes, it required more imports of yarn and fabric.

Members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Indian Texpreneurs Federation discussed a host of issues in Coimbatore recently, including the higher demand for imports of blended fabrics and value-added yarns in Bangladesh.

With its sustainability-related certifications and practices, fabrics made in Tamil Nadu would get good preference, Dhamodharan said in a release issued by ITF.

Bangladesh had reached a monthly run rate of USD 3.9 billion in apparel exports in the past few months and it was moving towards reaching a target of USD 50 billion in exports, the release said. ''For both knitwear and woven fabrics, they (Bangladesh) have import dependency and therefore the demand for woven fabrics will be more,'' Dhamodaran said. The country has been importing yarn and fabric from China and Vietnam besides India.

The modernisation of the weaving sector in Tamil Nadu would help match the quality needed for exports, he said.

