Left Menu

Increasing demand for blended fabrics in Bangladesh creates opportunity for TN: official

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:58 IST
Increasing demand for blended fabrics in Bangladesh creates opportunity for TN: official

Blended fabrics and value-added yarns were in demand in Bangladesh and it had created greater export opportunities for traders in Tamil Nadu, an official of the Indian Texpreneurs Federation said on Wednesday.

ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said that for Bangladesh to meet growing business volumes, it required more imports of yarn and fabric.

Members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Indian Texpreneurs Federation discussed a host of issues in Coimbatore recently, including the higher demand for imports of blended fabrics and value-added yarns in Bangladesh.

With its sustainability-related certifications and practices, fabrics made in Tamil Nadu would get good preference, Dhamodharan said in a release issued by ITF.

Bangladesh had reached a monthly run rate of USD 3.9 billion in apparel exports in the past few months and it was moving towards reaching a target of USD 50 billion in exports, the release said. ''For both knitwear and woven fabrics, they (Bangladesh) have import dependency and therefore the demand for woven fabrics will be more,'' Dhamodaran said. The country has been importing yarn and fabric from China and Vietnam besides India.

The modernisation of the weaving sector in Tamil Nadu would help match the quality needed for exports, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries, with a 10% YoY rise in average CTC

SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170% hike in incoming salaries,...

 India
2
Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

Qualcomm and Xiaomi verify meter-level positioning in Xiaomi 12T Pro

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Parkinson's drug; Novavax cut $50 million in costs, plans to slash more, CEO says and more

Health News Roundup: Teva, Viatris win U.S. appeal in patent fight over Park...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medicines; Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: FDA mandates new safety warnings for opioid pain medici...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023