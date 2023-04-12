DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 12

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ** SOFIA - Mevlut Cavusoglu, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay a visit to Bulgaria.

** BEIJING - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit China. (To April 15) ** BUDAPEST - Belarus' foreign minister Sergei Aleinik is on a visit to Budapest and will meet Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto.

** MADRID - Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov meets his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles in Madrid - 1230 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to the Pentagon - 1400 GMT. NEW DELHI - Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, will be on an official visit to India. (Final Day) MANILA - Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Department of National Defense OIC Carlito will be in Washington, D.C. for the 3rd Philippines-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue (Final Day) SEOUL - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa to visit South Korea for talks with his counterpart, Han Duck-soo. (Final Day) DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden begins a four-day visit to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday evening, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the British-run region marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord (To April 14). DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ireland, Northern Ireland (To April 14) AMSTERDAM - French President Emmanuel Macron makes a state visit to the Netherlands, accompanied by first lady Brigitte Macron, where he will meet King Willem-Alexander. (Final Day) DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in the Irish capital Dublin. TASHKENT - Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang will visit Uzbekistan (To April 13)

WASHINGTON DC - The 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington D.C. GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 ** ANKARA - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1500 GMT.

** BEIJING - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit China. (To April 15) BUCHAREST - Ukrainian and Romanian foreign and defence ministries meet in Bucharest for a conference on Black Sea security. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel give press conference in Washington - 1145 GMT. DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with the Irish President Michael Higgins in Dublin. DUBLIN - U.S. President Biden addresses the Houses of the Irish parliament on the third day of a visit to the island of Ireland. SARAJEVO - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visits Bosnia, where he will meet the country's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency.

BEIJING - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock travels to China on first leg of Asia trip (To Apr. 15). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 DUBLIN - U.S. President Biden visits Knock in County Mayo, touring the Sanctuary of Our Lady Knock, on the fourth day of his visit to the island of Ireland.

BEIJING - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda speak to reporters - 1030 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 HANOI - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Vietnam to meet with its top leaders before taking part in the G7 meeting in Japan.

SEOUL - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock travels to South Korea on second leg of Asia trip. BELFAST/NEW YORK – 110th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. SAPPORO, Japan - G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment (to April 16). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 16 TOKYO - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Japan after visiting China and South Korea.

KARUIZAWA, Japan - G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano (to April 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 17

BOSTON - 2023 Boston Marathon. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 13th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 21 PARIS – 62nd anniversary of the first manned mission to space. SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to May 1). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 22 BRASILIA - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Portugal for a state visit and to attend Portuguese language summit, then continues to Spain - 0100 GMT. GLOBAL - Earth Day. LISBON - Portugal to host bilateral summit with Brazil. (To April 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 23

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. LONDON - 2023 London Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 24 ** BRUSSELS - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo inviting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, German Chancelor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in coastal town of Ostend for the 2023 North Sea Summit. NEW YORK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and will chair two meetings of the Security Council. (To April 25)

ROAD TOWN - British Virgin Islands House of Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2023 (to April 30). LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 25 TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (April 28). NEW YORK CITY - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs open debate on the Middle East as part of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council this month.

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

WASHINGTON DC - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. DELPHI, Greece - Greece hosts annual economic conference in Delphi. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 25th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. BUDAPEST - Pope Francis to visit Hungary (To Apr 30) STOCKHOLM – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 29 STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

LONDON – 12th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 30

THIMPHU - Bhutanese National Council Election. ASUNCIÓN - Presidency of Paraguay Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Senators Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 4

Goa, India - The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, comprising China, Russia, India and other central Asian countries, meet in Goa. (To May 5) BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (May 5) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 8

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers - 1315 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 9

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit. (To May 11) LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To May 11) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 11 NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13). BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To May 12) INDONESIA - Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in the first summit of the year in Indonesia - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 12 KORNIK, Poland - European affairs ministers of Poland, France and Germany and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna are due to meet in Kornik, Western Poland. STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 14 THAILAND - Thailand holds a general election.

TURKEY - Grand National Assembly of Turkey Election. TURKEY - Presidency of Turkey Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 19 HIROSHIMA - Japan to host summit of G7 leaders (to May 21). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 21 DILI - Timorese National Parliament Election. GREECE - Greece holds parliamentary election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 22 BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 23 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) Meeting. GENEVA - Switzerland holds a ministerial debate on the themes it will raise as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 25 DETROIT, United States – APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 26) BRUSSELS - Meeting of EU trade ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 OSLO - Norway to host meeting of NATO foreign ministers (To June 1) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)