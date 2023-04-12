US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data eases rate-hike worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as headline consumer prices cooled faster than expected in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit pause on its interest rate hiking cycle soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,764.21. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.78 points, or 0.31%, at 4,121.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.99 points, or 0.66%, to 12,110.87 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)