US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data eases rate-hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as headline consumer prices cooled faster than expected in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit pause on its interest rate hiking cycle soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.42 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,764.21. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.78 points, or 0.31%, at 4,121.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.99 points, or 0.66%, to 12,110.87 at the opening bell.

