Kerala HC lifts stay on ED probe against former Kerala minister

The Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB) arrested the former minister in the case on November 2020.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala High Court has lifted the stay on a probe into the money laundering case against former Kerala PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader VK Ebrahim Kunju. The court accepted the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an investigation into the matter.

ED informed the Court that it is necessary to conduct an investigation against him and there is some very important information in this regard. The case pertains to a cash deposit of Rs 10 crore that was made during demonetization into the current account of a daily newspaper called 'Chandrika', which is the mouthpiece of IUML.

Ebrahim Kunju was the Chairman of the governing body of Chandrika at that time. He is named as the fifth accused in the case. The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had stayed the probe on November 2, 2021, based on an appeal filed by Kunju sought to quash the single bench's order directing the ED probe in August 2020.

The Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB) arrested the former minister in the case on November 2020. (ANI)

