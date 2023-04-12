Left Menu

2,000 power looms fall silent, causing loss of Rs 2 crore, as 4,000 workers go on strike for second day

There has been no wage revision for power loom workers for the past one decade, he said. President of the Power Loom Owners Association Kandasamy said that due to the increase in the prices of yarn and other materials, they could not revise the wages, but had taken note of the problems of the workers.

12-04-2023
For the second day in succession on Wednesday, 2,000 power looms at Anthiyur, Thavittupalayam and its surrounding areas were closed due to a strike by around 4,000 power loom workers, which has caused a loss of Rs 2 crore, an official said.

Secretary of the Power Loom Workers Association of Anthiyur Simbu Malaisamy said production of towels, lungis and other materials worth Rs 2 crore had been affected as 4,000-odd workers had now been jobless for the second day. There has been no wage revision for power loom workers for the past one decade, he said. Now that the cost of living has increased several fold, the present wages are insufficient for meeting the needs of their families, and so the workers demanded a 20 per cent hike in wages, he added. Two rounds of negotiatory talks have been held unsuccessfully. President of the Power Loom Owners Association Kandasamy said that due to the increase in the prices of yarn and other materials, they could not revise the wages, but had taken note of the problems of the workers. ''We are trying to solve the issue peacefully,'' he added.

