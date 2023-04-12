Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation, says Buckingham Palace
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain's King Charles, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.
Harry's wife Meghan will remain in California with their children, the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement