18-yr-old youth stabbed to death in Delhi, probe on

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old youth who was allegedly stabbed by three persons late Tuesday evening succumbed to injuries here in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said. "He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul alias Khatara, a resident of Dakshinipuri, New Delhi. On April 11, at 10: 07 pm, police received a PCR call at police station Ambedkar Nagar regarding the stabbing of a boy by three persons.

"A local team immediately reached the spot and took the injured boy to hospital by police control room van," they added. "Blood strains were found scattered in front of house no. 1/345, Dakshinpuri, New Delhi, where the deceased stayed up," police said.

"A case under sections 302 (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, along with a fine) and sections 27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered,' police said. "So far no one has been identified or detained, and further investigation is underway in the case," police said.

More details are awaited. Previously in March, police said that one person was allegedly stabbed to death, and three more were left critically injured in the Madhu Vihar area in Delhi.

The deceased was identified as Tara Singh (37 years), who was declared brought dead in the hospital, as per police. In the same month, police said that two men were stabbed to death in Friends Enclave in Delhi's Mundka area, while a 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Bawana area in the same month, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

