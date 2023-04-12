Left Menu

U.S., Canadian officials to discuss fentanyl and arms trafficking with Mexico - Mexican president

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

U.S. and Canadian officials will meet with Mexican counterparts in Washington to discuss fentanyl, arms trafficking and immigration, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador confirmed the presence of Canadian authorities at the meeting, which the U.S. and Mexico have been planning as the two countries tussle over production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

