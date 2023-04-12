U.S., Canadian officials to discuss fentanyl and arms trafficking with Mexico - Mexican president

U.S. and Canadian officials will meet with Mexican counterparts in Washington to discuss fentanyl, arms trafficking and immigration, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador confirmed the presence of Canadian authorities at the meeting, which the U.S. and Mexico have been planning as the two countries tussle over production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

