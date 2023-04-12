U.S. imposes sanctions on over 100 targets in action over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities as it cracks down on Russia over its war in Ukraine, targeting a private military company, a China-based firm and entities linked to state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom. The sanctions, imposed by the U.S. Treasury and State Departments, apply to more than 120 entities and individuals across over 20 countries, including facilitators of sanctions evasion, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a separate statement said it imposed sanctions on Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders around the world, including Turkey, United Arab Emirates and China-based and people and companies. "The United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine, including further implementing the G7’s commitment to impose severe consequences on third country actors who support Russia’s war in Ukraine," Blinken said in the statement.

The United States and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago and have continued to ratchet up pressure. Washington has since launched a push to crack down on sanctions evasion. Among those targeted Wednesday was the Patriot private military company, which the State Department said was associated with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and competing with the Wagner mercenary group.

Also targeted was China HEAD Aerospace Technology Company, a China-based satellite image reseller that the State Department said supplied satellite imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Treasury also targeted King-Pai Technology HK Co., Limited, which it said is a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.

Five entities and one individual that are part of Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom were also targeted in an effort to constrain the company, the State Department said, accusing Rosatom of using energy exports to exert political and economic pressure on its customers. Washington has not yet imposed sanctions on Rosatom itself.

Washington also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov's company, USM Holdings, along with entities organized under it, the State Department said. Among the companies organized under USM that Washington targeted on Wednesday were Russian mobile operator Megafon; Russia's biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, including Metalloinvest's Swiss-based and UAE-based subsidiaries; the operator of the Russia-based Udokan copper project and Usmanov's Uzbekistan-based cement producer Akhangarancement.

The inclusion of Megafon, one of Russia's big four telecoms operators, marks a shift as Western sanctions have so far stopped short of targeting Russia's telecoms infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)