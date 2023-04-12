Father kills son, injures wife, granddaughter in J&K's Samba

A man allegedly killed his 20-year-old son and injured his wife and the couple's minor daughter during a fight on Wednesday in Samba district, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said they have arrested the accused, Kulbir Singh, and booked him for murder and attempt to murder.

According to police, Kulbir Singh attacked his son Jeetan Singh, wife Poonam, and their 16-year-old daughter in the Dhaki Sumb area with a sharp edged weapon.

