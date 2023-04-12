Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur inks MoU with OIL

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with Oil India Ltd on research collaboration in the broader areas of earth sciences and hydrocarbon exploration.

IIT-Kharagpur Director V K Tewari, accompanied by a team of professors, will visit different exploration sites of OIL to augment areas of collaboration in research and project implementation, an institute spokesperson said.

“The MoU is a step towards industry-academia collaboration in advanced technologies in earth sciences and hydrocarbon exploration... Through this MoU, both OIL and IIT-Kharagpur will engage themselves in various joint research initiatives and advanced technology solutions in energy sector and other areas of mutual interest,” OIL CMD Ranjit Rath said.

Tewari added: “To support innovation and start-up ecosystem for a sustainable future, we need to indigenise, modernise and renovate the oil refining industry. The focus should be on domestic exploration of petrochemical production capacity.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

