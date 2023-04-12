IIT-Kharagpur inks MoU with OIL

Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with Oil India Ltd on research collaboration in the broader areas of earth sciences and hydrocarbon exploration.

IIT-Kharagpur Director V K Tewari, accompanied by a team of professors, will visit different exploration sites of OIL to augment areas of collaboration in research and project implementation, an institute spokesperson said.

“The MoU is a step towards industry-academia collaboration in advanced technologies in earth sciences and hydrocarbon exploration... Through this MoU, both OIL and IIT-Kharagpur will engage themselves in various joint research initiatives and advanced technology solutions in energy sector and other areas of mutual interest,” OIL CMD Ranjit Rath said.

Tewari added: “To support innovation and start-up ecosystem for a sustainable future, we need to indigenise, modernise and renovate the oil refining industry. The focus should be on domestic exploration of petrochemical production capacity.”

