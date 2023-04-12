UGC NET, 2023 results tomorrow: UGC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

