UGC NET, 2023 results tomorrow: UGC
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday.
ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in." Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement