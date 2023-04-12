Left Menu

TN govt to shut 500 liquor outlets

As many as 500 State-run retail liquor outlets would be closed down, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said in the Assembly on Wednesday. The government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation TASMAC runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the State.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:18 IST
TN govt to shut 500 liquor outlets
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

As many as 500 State-run retail liquor outlets would be closed down, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said in the Assembly on Wednesday. Making announcements on new initiatives (for 2023-24) of his department, the Minister also said that as a security measure, 'cash safe boxes' would be installed in 1,000 retail liquor shops in village and town panchayat areas.

Out of the 5,329 retail liquor outlets across the State (as on March 31, 2023) 500 shops would be identified and closed down, he said. The government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023