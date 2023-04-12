Left Menu

MP: Tiger cub found separated from mother rescued in Pench reserve

A four-month-old tiger cub found separated from mother was rescued on Wednesday in the Pench Tiger Reserve PTR of Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district, an official said.The cub that got separated from the tigress was found in the shrubs near Sakhadehi village under Rukhad buffer zone in the PTR and will soon be reunited with mother, he said.

12-04-2023
A four-month-old tiger cub found separated from mother was rescued on Wednesday in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said.

The cub that got separated from the tigress was found in the shrubs near Sakhadehi village under Rukhad buffer zone in the PTR and will soon be reunited with mother, he said. PTR's field director Devaje Prasad said that villagers had seen the cub near a pond in the village on April 11 and informed the officials.

''After that, the forest officials monitored the area and looked for the mother of the cub. However, they failed to find the big cat,'' he said.

It was expected that the tigress would come to take the cub at night, but she did not turn up, the official said, adding that the cub was finally rescued after a 24-hour wait.

Efforts are on to reunite the cub with the tigress, he said.

