Fortum chases $218 million from Vestas over Russia wind project

Finland's Fortum said on Wednesday it had begun arbitration proceedings against Vestas over payments it made to the Danish wind turbine maker for Russian projects which were terminated due to sanctions. The state-controlled utility said it had made "sizeable advance payments" for more than 50 wind turbines to Vestas before new European Union sanctions were introduced against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Vestas did not deliver on its contractual obligations and yet refused to repay the advance payments and other project-related costs," Fortum said in a statement. Vestas said earlier that Fortum was seeking more than 200 million euros ($218 million) in compensation after sanctions had prevented it from delivering, installing and servicing turbines at four wind power plants of Fortum's Russian subsidiary WEDF.

As Western nations piled sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last year, Vestas said it had invoked "sanctions-specific" clauses in its contracts with WEDF, giving each party the right to terminate the contracts. Vestas said these clauses explicitly included sanctions against Russia, adding that it would "vigorously defend" itself against what it described as "meritless arbitration".

The Danish company said that by the time the EU imposed the sanctions on Russia, it had already manufactured a portion of the wind turbine components "with a value far in excess of the advance payments it had received." "In essence, Vestas assumed the risk and costs of producing components before receiving full payment for them and Fortum assumed the risk and cost of making advance payment before receiving the components," it said.

Fortum said it "was left with no other option" other than arbitration after months of fruitless discussions with Vestas and had taken the dispute to arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce in Stockholm. "We are at a loss to understand why our long-standing business partner Vestas would suddenly question our adherence to EU sanctions in this case," Fortum General Counsel Nora Steiner-Forsberg said in the statement.

Vestas announced in March last year that it would halt the 253 MW order for turbines, which WEDF ordered in September 2021. ($1 = 0.9158 euros)

