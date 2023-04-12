Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:35 IST
Torrent Power to supply 920 MW electricity from its gas-based plants under govt tender
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Torrent Power on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to supply 920 MW gas based electricity from its DGEN and SUGEN plants under a tender of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigal Ltd (NVVN).

The ministry of power had designated NVVN as the nodal agency for procurement of up to 4,000 MW power from gas-based plants during identified crunch period (April 10, 2023 to May 16, 2023, with actual offtake for 21 days). The NVVN had floated a tender for this on March 10, 2023.

Torrent Power had participated in the e-tender and subsequent eRA (electronic reverse auction) and awarded 920 MW (770 MW from DGEN plant and 150 MW from SUGEN plant), a BSE filing on Wednesday said.

The filing was a clarification to a news item on the award of power supply contract to the Torrent Power under the tender floated by the NVVN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

