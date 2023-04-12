Ministry holds pre-bid meeting under 7th round of commercial coal mines’ auctions

The Ministry of Coal conducted the pre-bid meeting here today for the coal mines put up for auction under 7th round of commercial coal mines’ auctions, launched on March 29, 2023. The pre-bid meeting was chaired by Shri M Nagaraju, Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal and attended by representative of more than 50 companies. A total of 106 coal mines are under offer for auctions in 7th round.

Presentations were made by SBI Capital Markets Ltd and CMPDIL. Shri M Nagaraju urged the bidders to participate in large numbers and contribute to the energy security of the country. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Coal in extending support to the bidders and requested to undertake proper due-diligence to understand the viability of the coal mines.

(With Inputs from PIB)