Storyteller Aniruddh Acharya sat in my chair on my request, says Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent after row

Reacting to the row created after Acharya sat in the chair, Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told ANI, "Acharya sat on the chair on my request. He is my Guru and his place is higher than that of God. I consider myself very fortunate that I have been able to worship him."

A storyteller Aniruddh Acharya hit the headlines after a picture of him sitting in the official chair of Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent surfaced on social media on Wednesday. Reacting to the row created after Acharya sat in the chair, Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told ANI, "Acharya sat on the chair on my request. He is my Guru and his place is higher than that of God. I consider myself very fortunate that I have been able to worship him."

He further said that he did not do anything wrong. Those were priceless moments of his life. "On April 7, when Guru ji was returning from Indore after his program, he stayed in jail on my request. It was quite crowded when he arrived here. So I called him and made him sit in my office and worshipped him," Bhangre added.

After that Acharya attended a program inside the jail and he gave discourse to the prisoners. After the discourse, he also announced that soon he would organise Shrimad Bhagwat Katha free of cost in the jail, the Jail Superintendent said. Notably, many people raised objections and protested after the photo and video of storyteller Anirudh Acharya sitting in the chair of the Central Jail Superintendent surfaced on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

