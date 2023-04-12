FTSE 100 ends higher for fourth straight day, U.S inflation cools

London's FTSE 100 closed higher on Wednesday for the fourth straight session, supported by healthcare and energy stocks as signs of cooling inflation in the U.S., the world's largest economy, boosted investor sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.5%, holding on to one month highs, though it had pared some earlier gains. The mid-cap FTSE 250 closed 0.3% higher. Pharmaceutical companies surged 1.1% and energy heavyweights BP Plc and Shell Plc rose 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively tracking strength in crude oil prices.

Global stocks rallied after data showing a moderation in U.S. headline inflation in March spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause its monetary tightening. But analysts pointed to still sticky core inflation, and said the Fed was likely to deliver another 25 basis point rate hike in May.

"The data painted a mixed picture in terms of the deflationary story and headline inflation obviously was lower," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital "The disappointing feature was that the core monthly figure is still incompatible with the Fed's 2% inflation target."

The pound climbed against the U.S. dollar hitting shares of some export-focused companies in the FTSE 100. The FTSE 100 has been on a positive streak, helped by commodity stocks and defensives, such as pharmaceuticals, despite concerns over a potential U.S. recession.

Among other major movers, Petrofac Ltd slumped 13.2% after the company said it expected to report a wider operating loss. De La Rue Plc plunged 19.0% and hit a record low after the banknote printer said it expects full-year profit to be below market expectations.

West Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil slid 6.0% on Jefferies' downgrade to "underperform" from "hold." Meanwhile, a survey showed the sharp pace of pay growth in Britain showed signs of slowing in March, and a shortage of candidates eased for the first time in two years.

