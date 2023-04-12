Left Menu

FTSE 100 ends higher for fourth straight day, U.S inflation cools

London's FTSE 100 closed higher on Wednesday for the fourth straight session, supported by healthcare and energy stocks as signs of cooling inflation in the U.S., the world's largest economy, boosted investor sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.5%, holding on to one month highs, though it had pared some earlier gains.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:01 IST
FTSE 100 ends higher for fourth straight day, U.S inflation cools
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 closed higher on Wednesday for the fourth straight session, supported by healthcare and energy stocks as signs of cooling inflation in the U.S., the world's largest economy, boosted investor sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.5%, holding on to one month highs, though it had pared some earlier gains. The mid-cap FTSE 250 closed 0.3% higher. Pharmaceutical companies surged 1.1% and energy heavyweights BP Plc and Shell Plc rose 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively tracking strength in crude oil prices.

Global stocks rallied after data showing a moderation in U.S. headline inflation in March spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause its monetary tightening. But analysts pointed to still sticky core inflation, and said the Fed was likely to deliver another 25 basis point rate hike in May.

"The data painted a mixed picture in terms of the deflationary story and headline inflation obviously was lower," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital "The disappointing feature was that the core monthly figure is still incompatible with the Fed's 2% inflation target."

The pound climbed against the U.S. dollar hitting shares of some export-focused companies in the FTSE 100. The FTSE 100 has been on a positive streak, helped by commodity stocks and defensives, such as pharmaceuticals, despite concerns over a potential U.S. recession.

Among other major movers, Petrofac Ltd slumped 13.2% after the company said it expected to report a wider operating loss. De La Rue Plc plunged 19.0% and hit a record low after the banknote printer said it expects full-year profit to be below market expectations.

West Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil slid 6.0% on Jefferies' downgrade to "underperform" from "hold." Meanwhile, a survey showed the sharp pace of pay growth in Britain showed signs of slowing in March, and a shortage of candidates eased for the first time in two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023