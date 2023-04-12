Left Menu

Caspian Pipeline Consortium halts oil loadings in planned shutdown

CPC Blend oil loadings are scheduled to resume on April 14 after maintenance, said two traders familiar with CPC terminal operations. "The suspension was planned and won't affect the schedule," one of the traders said. CPC, the main export route for Kazakhstan's oil, suspended loading operations several times last year for unplanned maintenance, forcing major Kazakh oil producers to cut output and look for alternative export routes.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:10 IST
Caspian Pipeline Consortium halts oil loadings in planned shutdown

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which handles 1% of global oil flows, has stopped oil loadings through its single mooring points (SPM) since April 10 because of a planned shutdown, it said on Wednesday.

"The CPC terminal has not loaded or received oil into storage tanks since April 10 because of a planned shutdown," a CPC press office statement said. CPC Blend oil loadings are scheduled to resume on April 14 after maintenance, said two traders familiar with CPC terminal operations.

"The suspension was planned and won't affect the schedule," one of the traders said. CPC, the main export route for Kazakhstan's oil, suspended loading operations several times last year for unplanned maintenance, forcing major Kazakh oil producers to cut output and look for alternative export routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023