Need to address growing debt distress across the globe, says FM Sitharaman

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:32 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that there is a need to augment present global efforts, including those of the G-20 to address growing debt distress across the globe, as she stressed on debt transparency and information-sharing on this issue.

Sitharaman made the remarks at a Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable meeting which was also attended by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings 2023.

''As a priority for the #G-20 India Presidency, FM Sitharaman said that there is need to augment present global efforts, including those of the #G20 to address growing debt distress across the globe,'' the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Sitharaman also stressed on debt transparency and information-sharing and clarity on the comparability of treatment, predictability and timeliness of the debt restructuring process, including a way to assess and enforce and the timelines for the steps involved in debt restructuring, the ministry said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

