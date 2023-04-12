Left Menu

Special PMLA court grants bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

However, since Rana Kapoor has several other cases pending against him, he would remain in jail.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:54 IST
Special PMLA court grants bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special PMLA Court here on Wednesday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in an alleged money laundering case of Rs 900 crores. However, since Rana Kapoor has several other cases pending against him, he would remain in jail.

The case pertains to the irregularities committed while giving a loan to HDIL in connection with which he was first arrested in March 2020 on money laundering charges. He was later arrested in several other cases, including Mack Star Marketing, registered by the CBI and the ED. The trial court in October last year took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the ED, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023