Ladakh: Ad shoot in Leh stopped after BJP MP flags environmental concerns

Days after BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal flagged environmental concerns around the shooting for an advertisement in Leh, the police informed that the shoot had been stopped.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:04 IST
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal flagged environmental concerns around the shooting for an advertisement in Leh, the police informed that the shoot had been stopped. The matter pertains to the ad shoot by automobile giant Maruti Suzuki at Spituk Farkha, which is 10-12 kms away from Leh, the capital of the Union Territory (UT).

Posting a video of the ad shoot, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called it an "irresponsible act", which could destroy the fragile ecosystem of the region, and demanded legal and administrative intervention in the matter. "I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen," he tweeted on April 10, .

Leh Station House Officer (SHO), Baqir told ANI that the shooting has been stopped by the police administration. "After we received a complaint from the civil society, we immediately approached the company concerned and stopped the ad shoot," the SHO said.

ANI tried to contact Maruti Suzuki for their comment in the matter. However, the auto giant declined comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

