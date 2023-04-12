Left Menu

Kerala HC sends accused to ED custody in gold smuggling case

A report filed by the NIA in the Special NIA Court earlier alleged that Ramees is the kingpin in the Gold Smuggling case.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:46 IST
Kerala High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday sent accused KT Ramees to two days of Enforcement Directorate custody for interrogation in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case. ED arrested Ramees on April 7 in connection with money laundering after the Customs Department registered a case against him in the gold smuggling case.

Earlier the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested Ramees in the gold smuggling case and was later released on bail. A report filed by the NIA in the Special NIA Court earlier alleged that Ramees is the kingpin in the Gold Smuggling case.

According to the investigation agencies, Ramees and other accused smuggled gold through International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram, under the cover of a diplomatic channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

