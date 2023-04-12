Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:51 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is suing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.
Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
