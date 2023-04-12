Telangana: 8 people injured after fireworks trigger cylinder blast during BRS event

Around eight people sustained injuries when firecrackers burst by supporters of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageshwar and a party leader fell on a hut triggering a cylinder blast in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a public event of the party in Chimalapadu village of Khammam district on Wednesday afternoon.

"Eight people were injured in the cylinder blast," police said. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay wrote on his Twitter that people responsible for this incident should be charged with an attempt to murder and punished severely.

"It is shocking that three people died when firecrackers fell on a hut due to the negligence of leaders in a BRS spiritual congregation of Khammam district. All the injured should be given immediate better medical attention. All necessary assistance should be provided to the affected families," Sanjay Bansi tweeted. More details are awaited (ANI)

