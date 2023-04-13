BRIEF-British Chancellor Hunt Hints Growing Economy Sets Stage For Polls Next Spring - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 04:13 IST
* UK'S HUNT HINTS GROWING ECONOMY SETS STAGE FOR POLLS NEXT SPRING - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* UK'S HUNT CRITICIZES IMF FORECASTS AND SAYS UK IMPROVING - BLOOMBERG NEWS * UK'S HUNT SAYS INFLATION TO BE UNDER CONTROL AT AROUND 3% - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : https://bloom.bg/3KSTgSm
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement